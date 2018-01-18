Local athletes win in football despite missile scare

Rancho Cotate seniors, Logan Reese, Jake Simmons and Jaelen Ward were selected to the California team to play in the JP Prep Sports America Paradise Football Classic. This is a week-long trip to Hawaii and gives senior athletes an opportunity to showcase themselves one last time and also represents the state of California against some of the best high school players in America Samoa and Hawaii. The games were played at Aloha Stadium Jan. 11 and 13. The California team played against America Samoa Thursday, Jan. 11 and defeated them 21-13. They went on to play in the championship game against Hawaii East Saturday, Jan. 13 and took the win in a close and exciting game by defeating Hawaii East 21-20. The boys and their family and friends were able to enjoy the games after an early morning scare when an alert was sent out stating that a ballistic missile threat was inbound to the Island of Hawaii. Fortunately, the alert was found to have been sent out in error and it was a false alarm.

Photo courtesy of Sandy Calvert