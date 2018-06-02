News
June 2, 2018
Local aid to Puerto Rico

  • Hogan Dinsmore, Calvin Jenkins, Fernanda Amezcua, Sought Ing, Katie Banning, Pinkeo Phongsa, Faith Fredlund, Miranda Amezcua, Carolina Lenzi, Miles Keeler, Blake Keeler, Eunice Paredes, Nathan Natividad, Alejandro Felix, Logan Eakle, Katarina Bongardt and Rotarian Cindy Wise, Tech High Interact Club advisor. Irene Hilsendager

By: Irene Hilsendager
June 1, 2018

The Technology High School Interact Club has been extremely busy this Rotary year. Besides attending school and taking finals, the club members have taken time out of their busy schedule to fund raise for some very important projects.

The BackPack project received a check for $500. The Rotary Club of San Juan, Puerto Rico was given $500 for hurricane relief and The Rotary Club of Mount Kilimanjaro accepted a check for $1,500 for a much-needed bridge. 

A few of the fund-raising projects were bake sales, movie nights, attending Rotary meetings and collecting “fine” money. The club as a group participated in the holiday toy wrapping and delivering gifts to low income families, creek clean-up and a park clean-up and were able to remove three whole trash bags of litter.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting. Club membership varies greatly. Clubs can be single gender or mixed, large or small.