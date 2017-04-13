Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program

Bijan Fard of Technology High School was one of 497 California High School students chosen as 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Candidates. Students were chosen based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities. Wish him luck because of the 4,000 candidates nationwide no more than 161 Presidential Scholars will be chosen in May to be honored in Washington, D.C., with medals at a recognition ceremony.

Robert Grant