Local Rotary clubs honor three people with best Rotary practice and going beyond call of duty

Irene Hilsendager was named "Rotarian of the Year" for the 2016-17 year of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. Irene was called a "silent servant" during the announcement due to her tireless activities to promote the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, which meets at the Doubletree Hotel Tuesday mornings at 7a.m. Hilsendager consistently promotes her club quietly and diligently by inviting attendees to the club meetings, fundraising events and seeking support for the club and its events. Irene attends many committee meetings and then diligently gets to work! Her contributions to the club and the community are deeply appreciated.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati’s Rotarian of the Year is Shari Lorenz. Shari has been with the club since it started in May 2010. Shari has served as Club President and bookkeeper and has been very instrumental with thinking up new ideas for fund raising. Due to Shari’s diligent work we have had two successful years for “Oscar Night” and most recently “Paint Night”. She has opened her home to several exchange students while providing them with a “home away from home”. Shari is a very kind hearted individual and is always there to help the club in anyway possible.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati’s Quiet Rotarian for 2016-2017 is Steve Randall. Steve has been with the club for two years and is always there when help is needed. He never says “NO” when asked. Steve volunteers for all of the fund-raising events and is currently serving as the Club’s treasurer. He is very service oriented and helps at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. Steve is very kind and helpful when you just need a friend to listen to what is going on in your life. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati is fortunate to have someone of Steve’s character and dedication to the community.