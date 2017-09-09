Local Rotary club leaders for 2017-2018

President Alice Kibwaa, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club

Alice Kibwaa, the new President of Rotary Club of Rancho-Cotati is founder and owner of her own business for over 20 years as an advocate for homelessness. She has two sons, Billy and Ben, one grandson,Dominic, 4, and a granddaughter, Sureya, 2 years. She became a Rotarian 13 years ago and, during that time, she has served in the Youth Service Committee, hosting an exchange student and traveling abroad with SSU and Santa Rosa Junior College to do international projects and participated with Polio vaccination in Nigeria. She has been an International Chair and Community Chair in the Rotary Club. Alice’s theme this year will be “Having fun while making a difference serving Humanity through Rotary”

President Heather Young, Rotary Club of Rohnert Park Cotati

Heather-Ann Young, President of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati has listed some activities to be implemented during her year. The first Tuesday meeting of the month was spirit day, Bling and Baseball caps. Folks who participated earned extra raffle tickets for a Queen of Hearts raffle (50% to the person who wins, 25% to the club and 25% to a second raffle. Ticket winner went to their next Paul Harris award). We will sell Queen of Hearts tickets every meeting and give tickets to members who participate in spirit days, visit other clubs, attend SCARC or district events. Rotarian of the Month will be celebrated and acknowledged on the club website and Facebook. Members who made a difference for the week will receive a “Rotary Challenge Coin” with this year’s theme and will be acknowledged as going above and beyond. We will be preparing tokens of appreciation for the first responders (cops and fire fighters) in Rohnert Park. “2 Truths and 1 Lie” –Each member will give this every week. It’s fun and helps us learn interesting facts about one another.Honoring Vets Celebration – There is a team working on celebrating vets and honoring the 40th anniversary of Vietnam, this is shaping up to be likely a free BBQ. All the above ties in with my year theme of “celebrate” - celebrating the community, members of our club and folks in the community.