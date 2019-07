Local Entertainment Calendar July 19 through July 28

Summer Rep Theatre Festival

Friday, July 19

“The 39 steps” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Bonnie and Clyde”

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

“The 39 steps” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Bonnie and Clyde”

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

“The 39 steps” 2 p.m.

“Bonnie and Clyde” 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

“Sylvia” 7:30 p.m.

“Pippin” 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

“Sylvia” 7:30 p.m.

“Pippin” 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

“Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

“Mamma Mia!” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

“Mamma Mia!” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

“Mamma Mia!” 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: 707-527-4307 or summerrep.com.

Ticket Prices: $25 and $28 per show, or various package subscriptions.

Sonoma Arts Live

“My Fair Lady”

Friday, July 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 - 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 - 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: 707-206-1658 or sonomaartslive.org.

Ticket prices:

Reserved risers: $40.

Reserved floor: $35.

Balcony: $28.

Thrifty Thursday:$25.

First Saturday:$25.

Transcendence Theatre Company, Broadway/Disney song and dance numbers.

5 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time, July 19 and 20 at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. $49-$104, VIP $144-$154. Ticket information online at transcendencetheatre.org/fantastical-family night