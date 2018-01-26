Living well with dementia in the community

(NAPS)—The good news is, Americans are living longer than ever before. While longer life spans bring great opportunities, however, older adults face an increased risk of developing a chronic condition or cognitive disorder.

In fact, one in 10 people age 65 or older lives with some form of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss, language difficulty, a loss of motor function, and difficulty with problem solving. More support is available for people with dementia and their caregivers than ever before.

See A Doctor

There’s no cure for dementia but early detection and treatment can greatly improve quality of life. In addition, reversible conditions—dehydration, thyroid issues, vitamin deficiencies—can have similar symptoms. So if you suspect you or a loved one is exhibiting any of these symptoms, see a doctor.

Resources Available

Many people with dementia require supportive services to maintain independence and increase well-being. That’s where the Eldercare Locator comes in. As the only national information and referral resource for issues affecting older Americans, it connects people who have dementia and their caregivers to a range of services. The Eldercare Locator is a program of the U.S. Administration on Aging, which helps older adults and people with disabilities live with dignity and choices.

Learn More

For further facts and advice, visit www.eldercare.acl.gov or call (800) 677-1116.