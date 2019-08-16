Entertainment
August 16, 2019
Live Theater for the Week of August 16 through August 25

August 16, 2019

Avalon Players presents William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” performed outdoors in the beautiful fountain courtyard at the historic Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.  Patio and picnic seating.

Gates open each night at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14 through Sunday, August 18.

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25.

Ticket contact:  cellarpass.com or sonomashakespeare.com.

Ticket Prices:  $35 for adults and $20 for students.

 

Raven Players presents “Raven 24/7” in the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North Street, Healdsburg.

Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 at 8 p.m.

Ticket contact:  raventheater.com or 707-433-6335.

Ticket price:  $20 pays for both nights.

 

6th Street Playhouse presents “The Book Club Play” performed on the Monroe Stage at 52 West 6th Street in Santa Rosa.

Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact:  boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com or 707-523-4185.

Ticket prices:  $29 and $27 for seniors.