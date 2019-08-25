Live Theater August 23 through September 1

Avalon Players

presents William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” performed outdoors in the beautiful fountain courtyard at the historic Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Patio and picnic seating.

Gates open each night at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25.

Ticket contact: cellarpass.com or sonomashakespeare.com.

Ticket Prices: $35 for adults and $20 for students.

6th Street Playhouse

presents “The Book Club Play” performed on the Monroe Stage at 52 West 6th Street in Santa Rosa.

Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 at 2 p.m.

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com or 707-523-4185.

Ticket prices: $29 and $27 for seniors.

Spreckels Performing Arts Center

presents “Eureka Day” in the Bette Condiotti Experimental Theatre in Rohnert Park.

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: www.speckelsonline.com or call 707-588-3400.

Ticket prices: General $24, Senior $22, Student $20, Child $10.

Cinnabar Theater

presents “The Little Shop of Horrors”

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: infor@cinnabar.org or call 707-763-8920.

Ticket prices: Adult $45, Senior $40, Student $30.