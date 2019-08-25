Live Theater August 23 through September 1

Entertainment
August 25, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cinnabar opens 47th season with “Little Shop of Horrors” Spreckels’ “Eureka Day” opens 2019-2020 season Entertainment News 6th Street Playhouse opens season with “The Book Club Play” Live Theater for the Week of August 16 through August 25 Avalon players present “As You Like It” in Sonoma Entertainment News Jazz benefit scheduled for homeless Ten new shows “As You Like It” outdoors in Healdsburg RP ready for Founders Day Movement Lab presents "Just Dance" “Sylvia”: canine fun meets midlife crisis Entertainment News SSU chooses not to build outdoor pavilion at GMC SRT’s “The 39 Steps” defies definition Local Entertainment Calendar July 19 through July 28 Live Theater Aug. 2 thru Aug. 10 Entertainment news Entertainment News Entertainment News “Mamma Mia!” music, madness and matrimony “Bonnie and Clyde” Perfect for the round: SRT’s “Pippin” Entertainment news Local Entertainment Calendar July 12 through July 19 Local Entertainment Calendar July 26 through August 4 An evening with the Riccardi’s Entertainment News Cinnabar’s “Barber” hilarious! Entertainment news TAG’s first dramatic show Many Faces of 6th Street’s “Faceless” Entertainment News “Cinderella”: Fun for all Rehearsing scenes Entertainment news Spreckels Performing Arts Center: More than meets the eye New Dimensions in “Mockingbird” SRJC’s “Superstar,” one fun rock concert 6th Street Playhouse reprises “To Kill a Mockingbird” Entertainment News Tech drama students bring curriculum to the stage Entertainment news “Jesus Christ Superstar” Reprised by SRJC Evil witch at ‘Chasing Charming’ rehearsal Entertainment News “Barbeque Apocalypse”: Grilling, chilling and killing Princess No Name rehearsal Entertainment news Lawrence Jones presents two spring plays March madness in local plays Entertainment news Spreckels celebrates 30th season with party Entertainment news Skip Cliff Notes: See “All the Great Books Abridged” Delgado brings his bass to the “Million Dollar Quartet” “Hamlet” captivates viewers SFI to celebrate 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s “Do the right thing” Delightful slapstick in “Moon Over Buffalo” “Dreams” All abilities adaptive dance presentation “The readiness is all” Spreckels presents Hamlet “Green Book” An odd couple travels the South in 1962 Captivating one woman shows “The Tailor of Gloucester” A new Christmas miracle Middle school madness: Songs, dances, a flying car called “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Shrek the Musical: ‘Be a Believer’ The Play’s the thing in Sonoma County The Addams Family: Trick and Treat The Great God Pan: A Modern Purging SSU to host Sonoma County fire relief concert Students of South Korea’s Hanyang University to perform at Green Music Center

Live Theater August 23 through September 1

August 23, 2019

Avalon Players

presents William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” performed outdoors in the beautiful fountain courtyard at the historic Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.  Patio and picnic seating.

Gates open each night at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25.

Ticket contact:  cellarpass.com or sonomashakespeare.com.

Ticket Prices:  $35 for adults and $20 for students.

 

6th Street Playhouse

presents “The Book Club Play” performed on the Monroe Stage at 52 West 6th Street in Santa Rosa.

Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 at 2 p.m.

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact:  boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com or 707-523-4185.

Ticket prices:  $29 and $27 for seniors.

 

Spreckels Performing Arts Center

presents “Eureka Day” in the Bette Condiotti Experimental Theatre in Rohnert Park.

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact:  www.speckelsonline.com or call 707-588-3400.

Ticket prices:  General $24, Senior $22, Student $20, Child $10.

 

Cinnabar Theater 

presents “The Little Shop of Horrors”

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact:  infor@cinnabar.org or call 707-763-8920.

Ticket prices:  Adult $45, Senior $40, Student $30.