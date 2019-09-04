Live Theater Aug. 30— Sep. 8

6th Street Playhouse

presents “The Book Club Play” performed on the Monroe Stage at 52 West 6th Street in Santa Rosa.

Friday, August 307:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com or 707-523-4185.

Ticket prices: $29 and $27 for seniors; Thursdays, $27 and $25 for seniors.

Spreckels Performing Arts Center

presents “Eureka Day” in the Bette Condiotti Experimental Theatre in Rohnert Park.

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact:

www.speckelsonline.com or call 707-588-3400.

Ticket prices: General $24, seniors $22, Student $20, Child $10.

Cinnabar Theater

presents “The Little Shop of Horrors”

Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

Ticket contact: infor@cinnabar.org or

call 707-763-8920.

Ticket prices: Adult $45, Senior $40, Student $30.