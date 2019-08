Live Theater Aug. 2 thru Aug. 10

Live Theater for the Week of August 2 through August 10

Summer Rep Theatre Festival

Friday, Aug. 2: “Sylvia!” at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and “Pippin” at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 3: “Sylvia and “Pippin” at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: “Sylvia” and “Pippin” at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7: “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: “Bonnie and Clyde” at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9: “Mamma Mia!” at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10: “Mamma Mia!” at 8 p.m.

Ticket contact: 707-527-4307 or summerrep.com.

Ticket Prices: $25 and $28 per show, or various package subscriptions.

Raven Theater presents William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” performed outdoors at West Plaza Park by the Bear Republic Brewing Company in Healdsburg.

Thursday, August 8 at 7:30.

Friday, August 9 at 7:30.

Saturday, August 10 at 7:30.

Admission is free.