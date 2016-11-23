Life of Wao not wondrous to read

By: Berniece Owen

Junot Díaz won a Pulitzer Prize for this unusual book, “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, and a friend recommended it to me some time back. I just could not get into it before now. Good, prize-winning, books have that effect on me all too frequently. It feels too much like reading assigned in college days, I guess, but I was determined to report on a serious book this month.

The New York Times reviewer, Michiko Kakutani, calls it “an extraordinarily vibrant book that’s fueled by adrenaline-powered prose,” and labels Díaz “as one of contemporary fiction’s most distinctive and irresistible new voices.” With that praise in mind, I began to read, then stopped, then began again, and stopped again. It is a rough book to read. The language is rough, the story is rough, the life of Oscar Wao is rough. I haven’t uncovered the “wondrous” part yet, and I am at the beginning of Chapter three on page 77.

Despite my good intentions, I do not think I will make it through this book. The friend who gave it to me listened to an audio version performed by a Hispanic reader. Perhaps that would be an option for me, but I will continue with my impressions to this point. Readers: be aware.

In the beginning we learn a little of the folklore about Hispaniola, the largest island in the West Indies. Haiti and the Dominican Republic are the two countries located on the island. From 1930 to 1961, the Dominican Republic was ruled by a dictator, Rafael Trujillo, with support from the United States. Trujillo ruled with an iron fist, and people believed that opposition would result in “fuku” or “zafa” or terrible bad luck forever after. The author, Diaz, expects “fuku” to follow him for writing this story.

Oscar Wao grew up in a displaced Dominican community in New Jersey. He was a science fiction fan in a neighborhood filled with tough guys and tough girls – a “Ghetto Nerd at the End of the World 1974-1987.” He was fat and awkward. He was bullied by classmates in school, and he had no success with the tough girls. Success with girls was the most important measure of maleness in the neighborhood, so Oscar was doubly displaced. He took refuge with the fictitious heroism of Doc Savage, a genius who also excelled at martial arts and firearms handling.

However, toward the end of high school Oscar started to come out of his shell. He started to think about college, sent applications to colleges and began to study for the SATs. There he met Ana, a girl who might turn out to be the girl, but with Oscar’s usual bad luck, she slips away.

His sister, Lola, steps in to offer support that his mother cannot, but Lola has problems too. Remember “fuku” and “zafa?” Oscar remains under the cloud of bad luck brought over from the island. At least through page 77.

Diaz has a light rhythm to his profane and earthy prose that will appeal to some readers. For example, the Pulitzer Prize board members, and I don’t doubt that the story reflects life as Oscar experiences it. However, I could not get through it. Reader, be aware.

Berniece Owen, a South Dakota native, is a retired librarian and an avid reader who now lives in Rohnert Park. After graduating from the University of South Dakota, she went to the University of Southern California to get her Masters in Library Science.