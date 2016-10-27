Licenses – for your pet’s protection

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Rohnert Park is one of the few cities that licenses both dogs and cats. I like to think it’s because we’re the most advanced and progressive city in the area. It truly makes sense when you think of the reasons behind licensing, even if it does pinch the old pocketbook.

Licensing started as part of the rabies control program and has obviously been very successful – we don’t really think much about rabies as we go about our daily lives. But it is still very present in our wild animal populations, most often found in bats, skunks and foxes. There have only been 15 cases of rabies in humans in California since 1980, probably because of our strict rabies vaccination laws. Vaccinating your pets against rabies not only protects them, but it protects you too.

Licensing serves as a way to track that animals have been vaccinated for rabies because proof of a current vaccine is required to buy or renew a license. It also funds the program of rabies and animal control in general. It only makes sense to find a way to have pet owners pay for the animal services provided to them. These services include a nice animal shelter facility to hold lost pets until their parents can reclaim them, officers to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect, dog bite quarantines, and in our instance, spay and neuter services to low-income residents so there’s not an over-population. And the truth is, more cats use/need these services than dogs. When you think about it, cats, being more often outdoors unsupervised and with strong hunting instincts, are more likely to come in contact with potentially rabid wildlife than dogs. In fact, Sonoma County had a rabid cat as recently as 2013. Why the state doesn’t insist on licensing cats is beyond me!

License on time and save up to $100 or more. As stated before, Rohnert Park requires a license for both dogs and cats. The license fee for an altered (spayed/neutered) pet is just $12 and if intact it is $30. If your pet is not licensed, you will be charged a $15-dollar late fee on top of that. If, for some reason you don’t comply once you’ve received a warning, you can be issued an administrative citation for $100 per violation (failure to be vaccinated is one violation and failure to license is another). You might laugh, however, compliance is important for the safety of you and your pets so you may hear more about these citations being issued.

So here’s fair warning.

All you need to get a license (besides having a pet) is the proof of rabies and altering (for the lower price) and a form of payment. Rabies vaccinations can only be administered by a veterinarian; it is the one vaccine that you cannot buy to give yourself. There are a couple of low-cost clinics locally: VIP Petcare is a mobile clinic at 49er Pet Store every Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m., and La Plaza Vet Clinic holds a vaccine clinic on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. You can purchase a license at City Hall, 49er Pet Store or the Animal Shelter. Between these three locations you have seven days a week of convenience being offered, so there’s really no excuse for non-compliance.

Upcoming events

• Bark After Dark: A dinner and auction fundraiser for the Animal Shelter League, supporting the RP Animal Shelter, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-9 p.m., at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Tickets are $20/person or $35/couple in advance and available online at tinyurl.com/Bark-dark2016 or at the shelter. Support our local shelter and the animals in our community!

• No More Lost Pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one. The shelter is open Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it Clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.