Library summer reading program

Sonoma County Library believes that kids shouldn’t have all the fun during the summer months, which is why the library is running its 2019 Adult Summer Reading Program. Through August 10, the library is hosting free activities and events for adults at library branches across Sonoma County. This year’s theme is Its Showtime at Your Library and those who participate can earn up to five free books and win prizes for reading, such as gift cards and goodies from local businesses.

Adult patrons can choose from activities including crafting workshops, open mics and trivia, screenings of popular films, musical performances, and a Distinguished Speaker Series. The Distinguished Speaker Series features seven well-known thought leaders including Bestselling Novelist and “The Lovely Bones” author Alice Sebold and Nigel Poor of the podcast “Ear Hustle.”

As a part of the Summer Reading Program, the library is also offering various events and activities for children, tweens and teens. View the PDF of the full Summer Reading Program schedule at bit.ly/SoCoLibrarySRP19Sched.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program, visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2019 or your local library branch. All Summer Reading Program events are free and open to all. Sole Hope Shoe Party and Paper Marbling events require pre-registration by visiting sonomalibrary.org/events or a local branch.