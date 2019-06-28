Library offers free summer lunches to youth

The library is feeding more than hungry minds this summer. Through Fri., Aug. 9, the Sonoma County Library is running its Lunch at the Library program for youths aged 0-18 at eight library branches during the weekdays, thanks to a partnership with the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition.

The Lunch at the Library program coincides with the library’s Summer Reading Program. “This is the fifth year we’ve enhanced our Summer Reading Program by providing meals to kids in our community,” said Education Initiatives Librarian Rachel Icaza. “We’re excited to collaborate with our partners to combat both summer learning loss and hunger.”

Studies show that malnourishment can diminish a child’s overall learning potential. Of the Sonoma County children who are eligible for free lunches during the school year, most do not have access to a similar program during the summer. Additionally, children who do not read over the summer can lose months of academic progress. Through August 10, the library is hosting a range of free activities for children, tweens, teens and adults to encourage a love of reading. For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2019.

For more information about Lunch at the Library, including scheduling and menus, visit sonomalibrary.org/lunch. This program is free to youths 0-18 and nutritional meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no income requirement to participate and all are welcome.

Rohnert Park Library will have lunches from Mon.-Fri. until Aug. 2 from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.