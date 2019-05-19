Librarian Kleban retires

By: Irene Hilsendager

After being in Sonoma County and the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library for ten years and four months, Nancy has decided to retire and head back home to the East Coast, as she has four grandnieces and grandnephews awaiting her return. She is sad to leave Rohnert Park, Sonoma County and a gorgeous gem of a library. Interviews for a replacement are scheduled for a later date.

Kleban was born in the Bronx but moved to Mass. when she was four years old. One interesting fact is that Nancy will be moving to the property that her parents purchased in 1948.

The little town of Monterey, Mass. has many art galleries along with numerous art shows. The population of Monterey is 950 people during the winter months and 3,000 during the summer season. Most are second homes for many of the residents.

Kleban’s departing quote is “It has been such a privilege to be able to serve the community with all of the support and appreciation from the City of Rohnert Park at all times. Everyone has let us know how dearly the library is loved.”