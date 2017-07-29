Letters from our summer camp program

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

At least once each summer we share what our campers have learned at our Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp Program. It’s a fun and educational week long camp focused on animals and animal care. Here’s what the kids had to say:

My favorite time at Critter Camp was when I played with a very cute Bull Terrier named Darling. I also liked playing with bunnies and kittens. One thing I learned at Critter Camp was that I want to adopt a lot more animals than I thought. –Max Clay

I liked animal shelter camp because there were a lot of informational presentations about animals. Once, there was a presentation about a police dog! Plus, the whole time you were in the classroom, 2-3 dogs are walking around. In the shelter they have animal socialization. That’s an hour of time with the animals. 20 minutes with one animal, 20 with another, and 20 with another. You could be hanging out with a kitten, a dog or a rabbit. But either way everything is adorable! If you like cute stuff or have an animal, I would definitely recommend this camp to you! –Elise Matley

One thing I learned at Critter Camp was that spaying and neutering your pets is even more important than I first thought. First, it decreases potential population. Second, it makes pets less aggressive. Third, it stops males from spraying. Lastly it prevents escaping pets. Now I hope you know to spay and neuter your pets. If you live in Rohnert Park or Cotati, you can get cats spayed or neutered for free or dogs for $60 at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. –Jason Reiswig

One thing I learned at Critter Camp was for a healthy diet for a bunny, they have to re-eat their poop. Also I learned some cat behavior. Like when they rub against your leg means I love you or you are mine. I also met a police dog named Remo. He is very friendly but he helps catch bad guys. I think this camp was the best camp ever! –Morgan Hunt

I learned that rats can smell TNT and you can go out and smell for TNT. I also learned how to greet a dog. And that you should Microchip your pet so you can find your pet. I saw a K-9 dog; it was trained to bite bad guys. I saw a really big dog, it is called a bloodhound and it smells out people that are lost and finds them. –Audrey Bailey

I learned that microchipping your pets is really important so if they run away and your pet ends up in the animal shelter they can scan it and get the animal home. I met a police dog named Remo. He was really friendly but when he needs to work with his owner Officer Brian he is serious. He fights bad people and smells for drugs. It’s really important to have a collar and a tag with ways to contact the owner so they can get home. My favorite part was about cats. Thank you animal shelter for a great week at camp. –Paityn Rollag

My favorite part of camp was police K-9. Remo the dog was born in Mexico, that means he knows Spanish. He is very nice but also catches bad guys. Remo the dog has an awesome nose, that means he was trained to smell three kinds of drugs. The K-9 police officer is very nice and cool. It was an awesome camp. –Izzy Barrios

One thing I learned at Critter Camp was that microchipping your animals is really important. If your animals escape and they go to the animal shelter, then you can go pick them up. The animal shelter will know that the animal is yours. He will be able to go home because he has a microchip. This is why microchipping is important. –Rhyan Gridley

One thing that I learned at Critter Camp was rats can find TNT. I met a police dog named Remo. He was a friendly dog. My favorite part of camp was animal socialization. –Nevaeh Norstrom

Upcoming Events:

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri-Sat 1-5:30; Sun 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.