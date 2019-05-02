Letter carriers stamp out hunger

Sat., May 11 all letter carriers across the country will collect non-perishable food donations from all customers. These donations will go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove who need help.

The need for food donations is great. Sixteen million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 5 million seniors over the age of 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes and often too embarrassed to ask for help.

The food drive is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the holiday seasons. By spring, many pantries are depleted.

Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Sat., May 11 and your letter carrier will do the rest. Please help fight to end hunger