Let’s continue on our stroll through old Cotati

By: Irene Hilsendager

When we last left off, we were on the frontage road in front of True Value. Now let us go up a small way and cross the street to Whitey’s Drive-in.

This was formerly owned by a Sonoma County sheriff but later became Tubby’s, a favorite hangout.

Years later it was torn down and Tubby’s was in a restaurant front near Oliver’s Market on East Cotati Avenue. That too has disappeared and now there is a Tubby’s on Southwest Boulevard.

A few steps south of old Tubby’s was a crooked dirt path that became St. Joseph Way. George Anderson had some property and a house along there, but Barney Santero bought and moved the buildings to School Street. Can you imagine an old water tower also was located on the same old dirt path?

As we trudge up the hill we now see St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. This property was previously owned by Everett & Sons.

A huge barn was on the property as they dealt in raising and transporting cattle.

Later on the land was purchased by the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese and the new Catholic Church was constructed. The property that is now a baseball field had been designated for a religious school but it never transpired.

The two large lots south of Tubby’s were owned by Orrin Theisen but now it has been sold to unnamed sources.

Fred Andriolli owned the old garage along Old Redwood Highway which is now owned by Nick (everybody called him Nick from the old garage). Next to the garage was a gas station but now it is just an empty store front which long ago also housed a bike business. Along comes what looks as if it were a little motel called Staccato Auto Court.

Little car ports lined the lot but it has been rejuvenated

Does anyone remember that O’Dell’s Printing stood where Walgreen’s is located? A sewer treatment plant was behind Walgreen’s run by Hal March. And what is the long building behind Loud and Clear? Rumor has it, a large complex along with a swimming pool was built by a San Francisco Glass company and a birdie says it was a “good old boys” get away.

How many still remember there was a Mary’s Pizza in Cotati? But does anyone remember it was also a used car lot? Its claim to fame was a 15-foot rocking chair on a platform with the logo of “Ease on in.” The now Chinese restaurant was an ice cream social spot and the building west of it was purchased by Louise Petersen, the “Pie Lady.” Her son-in-law and former mayor Geoff Fox was the manager for some time of it, eventually being sold to Bob Marvin.

Another gas station was on the corner and run by Bob Lichau and catty corner across the street was the old post office which then became a Napa Auto parts store, a card trading place and a movie rental store. This store front stood vacant for some time but now houses Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

A little blue birdie revealed that Louise Petersen used to be a cheerleader. Kevin Mitchell from the old Crusher fame used to hang out at the “Pie Lady’s” restaurant and sign autographs. Does anyone still have one of those autographed photos?

Well, we have come halfway south up Old Redwood Highway and the next issue will bring in some more old and distinctive buildings.