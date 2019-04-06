Leoni wins speaker contest

Sun. March 31, a small crowd gathered at the old Scout Hut in Cotati to listen and judge two young men trying to take home a prize for taking part in the Lion’s 82nd Annual Speaker Contest. Paul Leoni and Trey Dold chose as their topic, Freedom of the Press: What it means. Both students were articulate and poised. The judges for the contest were Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish, Rotarian Irene Hilsendager and Cotati City Manager, Damien O’Bid. At the conclusion Leoni took home a prize of $250 presented by Lion President Art Zimmer. Paul has gone onto the next level of the district speaker contest which will take place April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center.

Photo by Irene Hilsendager