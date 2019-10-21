Learn to write obituaries Write your own obituary! It’s fun and easy when you remember your story, organize its chapters, and communicate what makes you wonderful. Learn the form, then forget it if you like—or—make the whole thing up and imagine a life as yet undiscovered. More seriously, this is also a practical occasion to prepare for the inevitable. In time for All Hallows and Dia de los Muertos meditations, The Sitting Room’s annual Obituary Workshop will unfold Sat., Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. Led by Marie Thomas McNaughton. Free. To reserve your space, email J.J. Wilson at boxcar@sonic.net.