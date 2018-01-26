Learn to love your leftovers

By: NAPS

(NAPS)—If you’re like most Americans, you sometimes open your refrigerator and wonder what’s to eat inside. That can be especially true at holiday time.

Fortunately, there’s more you can do with leftovers than throw them away.

• For example, you can plan to have them. As long as you’re cooking anyway, make twice the amount you need for dinner and you’ve got two dinners or a lunch or two, saving time and effort later in the week.

• Be sure to store your leftovers properly. Label and date the contents. Use glass or plastic containers that let you see what’s inside.

• Make soups and stews. Puree leftover vegetables with some broth and heat it up with cut-up leftover meat.

• Don’t just eat them. Grind up leftover half lemons and limes in the garbage disposal to keep it clean. If you have leftover citrus fruit peel, let it dry and then toss it into your fireplace for a delightful aroma. Another way to fill the house with a great scent: When there’s just a few grains of cinnamon or nutmeg left in the jar, fill it with water and microwave it for a minute.

• Repurpose them. Here’s a great idea about what to do with leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving or any occasion. Give these savory sweet potato hummus & goat cheese snacks a try.

Making hummus in a food processor takes just a few minutes and can be enjoyed with Crunchmaster® Pumpkin Harvest Crackers for a seasonal taste sensation.

The crackers combine real pumpkin and autumn spices with the goodness of whole grains and flaxseeds. Because they’re Crunchmaster crackers, they’re gluten-free, non-GMO and full of flavor.

Made with wholesome ingredients from trusted sources, these simply delicious snacks are crafted to fit every healthy lifestyle.

Sweet potato hummus and goat cheese snacks.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 12

1/2cup chopped cooked sweet potato

3/4cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3Tbsp tahini

5tsp lemon juice

1clove garlic

1/2tsp salt

1/4tsp pepper

1/4tsp ground cumin

24Crunchmaster® Pumpkin Harvest Crackers

4Tbsp crumbled goat cheese

2Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

In food processor, blend sweet potato, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin and 1/3 cup water until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Spread 2 tsp hummus over each cracker. Sprinkle with goat cheese and pumpkin seeds.

Tip: Refrigerate leftover hummus in an airtight container for up to three days.

