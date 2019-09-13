Learn more about CASA’s impact

In Sonoma County, approximately 650 children and teens live in the foster care system, taken from their homes due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect. We at the CASA of Sonoma County Program train and support CASA volunteers, then match them with a child to create a one-on-one relationship, advocate for the child’s best interests, and ensure his or her needs are met. In a life full of uncertainty and change, a CASA volunteer is often the only consistent, caring adult in a foster child’s life.

In fiscal year 2018-19, CASA strived to expand our impact by serving more foster youth with ongoing advocacy. To do this, we enhanced the training and volunteer specialization components of our program to further promote the goals of:

Ensuring the safety and security of children during their time in foster care

Facilitating permanency through the development of meaningful adult relationships

Encouraging placement with kinship care, other family members or through adoption

Fostering connection among sibling groups

Promoting enhanced well-being for children and youth - birth to 21 years old

These goals are fulfilled by the dedication and expertise of caring community members, who contribute their time, energy, resources, and experience to having a lasting impact on a young person’s life.

The CASA program has also shown its economic impact through:

Designating over $15,000 in funds for enrichment and scholarship services — opportunities for the children and youth we serve.

Providing over $725,000 in professional in-kind services through 25,000 hours of volunteer child advocacy.

Receiving over $25,000 in in kind donations including laptop computers, bikes, graduation, birthday and Christmas gifts - given straight to the youth we serve.