Learn how to be a foster parent

Every day, 50-75 Sonoma County foster children and teens need a safe place to live in our community. There’s an URGENT NEED for foster parents and adoptive families to open their homes to local foster children and give them a place they can feel safe, wanted and loved.

You can:

• Provide a temporary home as an emergency foster parent or foster parent,

• Foster parent a child with the potential of adoption, or

• Rent out a room and act as a mentor to an older foster youth going to school or working.

Learn about whether foster parenting is right for you at Explore Foster Parenting, a one-hour discussion Mon., Aug. 26, 6-7 p.m., 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. For information and to reserve a seat, call (707) 565-4274.

Hear from experienced foster parents and local foster care agencies, including the Sonoma County Human Services Department Family, Youth and Children’s Division, TLC Child & Family Services, Alternative Family Services, Lilliput Families and Seneca. Learn about the different types of foster parents, so you can choose what best fits for your family’s lifestyle.

Held monthly, additional talks are Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.

For more about becoming a Sonoma County foster parent, visit sonomafostercare.org.