Learn different trades and opportunities

Starting July 9, the LIME Foundation will be hosting the roofing and construction vocational program at Chops Teen club in Santa Rosa. When the five-week program is completed, you will have the opportunity to interview with local contractors for a paid apprenticeship leading to full time employment. Your participation can earn you Nest Gen Toolkit Credits towards gift cards such as iTunes, Amazon, Home Depot, Starbuck and more. Applicants must be willing to commit to attending all 15 class dates. Classes will run from July 9 through Aug. 8 on Tues., Wed. and Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The attendance policy does not allow students who miss more than two classes to graduate from the program.707-532-5467.