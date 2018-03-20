Learn about us!

Kids & Pets
March 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Lion dancer stretches high Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 6 Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 5 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 7 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Is the stray you’ve been feeding looking a lot rounder? Technology High School hosts first STEAM Showcase Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February 15 Schools compete in North Bay Science challenge Happy Birthday Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Feb. 26 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill recipients Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd through 5th grade Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners - Feb. 21 Monte Vista Student Builders - Feb. 27 Baby, it’s cold out there The Kindness Committee Monte Vista Student Builders for Feb. 20 Penngrove Lifeskill winners for Feb. 14 The magic of microchips Hahn School Lifeskill recipients Pre-K through 2nd-grade-January Penngrove Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 7 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients 3rd through 5th-grade-January Would you adopt to certain people? Monte Vista School Student Builders for Jan. 30 Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 9 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 24 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for Feb. 6 “Critter Gitter” singing about pet care Monte Vista Student builders for Feb. 6 Local children form their own kindness committee Sex scandal hits the animal welfare world Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 17 Penngrove School Lifeskill winners Jan. 31 Rescued animals should stay close to home Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill winners for week of Jan. 29 University Elementary School Lifeskill Award recipients for Jan. 23 University Elementary School Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners Jan. 10 Waldo School Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 23 Rancho Cotate High School Students of the month for January Why you should volunteer at the RP Animal Shelter Richard Crane Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Jan. 12 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 8 Oldies but goodies: Senior dogs find loving homes John Reed Citizens of the week for Jan. 9 John Reed Citizens of the week for Dec. 19 Do you know you should tag your pet?

Learn about us!

By: Mickey Zeldes
March 16, 2018
All About Pets

Last week I was invited to speak to a local group of realtors. It’s a great opportunity to share our programs and services and to answer questions and I try to take advantage of every invitation. You might wonder why realtors, but the truth is most people have, or have had pets and like animals. And even if the information isn’t relevant personally, these are business people networking in our community. The more information they have about our services, the better they can help their clients.  

Are you part of a business or service organization that brings in speakers? Animals are a topic near and dear to many and we’re available to come to your meetings (or have you meet at the shelter for an even more hands-on experience!). We’ve also had corporate and service groups do volunteer projects at our shelter. There is always something that needs to be done – a room to paint, weeds to pull, a path to build, storage shelves to assemble – you get the idea! We’ll put your group to work and together we can help improve the shelter and help our animals and the community.

We’re proud of all the services we offer and are always looking for new ways to reach people who might not know about us. Let’s see how much you know. Have you heard about our “Get them Back Home” campaign? We’re trying to increase our return-to-owner rate for the strays that enter the shelter. The simplest way to get a lost pet back home is for him to be wearing an ID tag. Then whoever finds the animal has a way to connect him with his parents. Knowing that tags can fall off, or be removed, the back-up is a registered microchip that is implanted into the animal’s body. It’s permanent and will last a lifetime. Wanting to give every dog and cat in our community a way to get returned home, the Animal Shelter League sponsors FREE pet tags and microchips for all residents of Cotati and Rohnert Park.

Do you know about our monthly Fix-it Clinics? We offer FREE cat spays and neuters to help stem the tide of unwanted kittens pouring through our door each spring. Being fixed also helps keep the adult cats safe and healthy, so it’s a win-win! We offer low-cost altering for dogs too, so if you know someone in need of this service, please give them the appointment line number, 588-3531.

Did you know that Rohnert Park requires both dogs and cats to be licensed? We feel that being current on a rabies vaccination (required to get a license) is important for both species and keeps everyone safer. In addition, it spreads the burden of supporting animal services across all pet owners instead of just the dog owners. Only fair since the shelter actually handles a lot more cats than dogs! License fees for an altered animal is just $18 each year; $36 for an intact animal.

These are just some of the services we offer – we also do humane education and run a summer camp, have a robust adoption program, utilize close to 200 volunteers, hold fundraisers and try to maintain a presence on social media (have you liked us on Facebook yet? It’s an easy way to actively help animals in our community from the comfort of your home!). Want to learn more about your animal services?  Invite us to speak to a group!

Upcoming Events: 

BunFest 2017 – save the date, Sunday, April 29, Burton Recreation Center. Details at http://sonomacountybunfest.com.  

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org. 