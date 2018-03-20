Learn about us!

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Last week I was invited to speak to a local group of realtors. It’s a great opportunity to share our programs and services and to answer questions and I try to take advantage of every invitation. You might wonder why realtors, but the truth is most people have, or have had pets and like animals. And even if the information isn’t relevant personally, these are business people networking in our community. The more information they have about our services, the better they can help their clients.

Are you part of a business or service organization that brings in speakers? Animals are a topic near and dear to many and we’re available to come to your meetings (or have you meet at the shelter for an even more hands-on experience!). We’ve also had corporate and service groups do volunteer projects at our shelter. There is always something that needs to be done – a room to paint, weeds to pull, a path to build, storage shelves to assemble – you get the idea! We’ll put your group to work and together we can help improve the shelter and help our animals and the community.

We’re proud of all the services we offer and are always looking for new ways to reach people who might not know about us. Let’s see how much you know. Have you heard about our “Get them Back Home” campaign? We’re trying to increase our return-to-owner rate for the strays that enter the shelter. The simplest way to get a lost pet back home is for him to be wearing an ID tag. Then whoever finds the animal has a way to connect him with his parents. Knowing that tags can fall off, or be removed, the back-up is a registered microchip that is implanted into the animal’s body. It’s permanent and will last a lifetime. Wanting to give every dog and cat in our community a way to get returned home, the Animal Shelter League sponsors FREE pet tags and microchips for all residents of Cotati and Rohnert Park.

Do you know about our monthly Fix-it Clinics? We offer FREE cat spays and neuters to help stem the tide of unwanted kittens pouring through our door each spring. Being fixed also helps keep the adult cats safe and healthy, so it’s a win-win! We offer low-cost altering for dogs too, so if you know someone in need of this service, please give them the appointment line number, 588-3531.

Did you know that Rohnert Park requires both dogs and cats to be licensed? We feel that being current on a rabies vaccination (required to get a license) is important for both species and keeps everyone safer. In addition, it spreads the burden of supporting animal services across all pet owners instead of just the dog owners. Only fair since the shelter actually handles a lot more cats than dogs! License fees for an altered animal is just $18 each year; $36 for an intact animal.

These are just some of the services we offer – we also do humane education and run a summer camp, have a robust adoption program, utilize close to 200 volunteers, hold fundraisers and try to maintain a presence on social media (have you liked us on Facebook yet? It’s an easy way to actively help animals in our community from the comfort of your home!). Want to learn more about your animal services? Invite us to speak to a group!

Upcoming Events:

BunFest 2017 – save the date, Sunday, April 29, Burton Recreation Center. Details at http://sonomacountybunfest.com.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.