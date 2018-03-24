LeMons is coming to Sonoma Valley

The cars and drivers in the grass roots racing series, “The 24 Hours of LeMons” returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend March 23rd to the 25th. The series is for cars that cost less than $500 not including the safety equipment required for the car and drivers. Anyone with a valid driver’s license and the proper driver safety equipment can participate in the event. Races are held all across the country and this weekend is the chance for local fans to come out and see the wackiness that ensues when 150 or so cars get on the track. C Mills