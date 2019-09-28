Law enforcement agencies to join SMART in promoting rail safety

North Bay law enforcement agencies will be partnering with SMART to reinforce safe behaviors near trains, tracks and at railroad crossings. Police officers will be actively patrolling railroad crossings, in San Rafael, Novato, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Santa Rosa.

Please help promote rail safety awareness by following these important safety tips:

Never walk on the tracks—it’s dangerous and illegal.

Wait for the gate. Pay attention to signs and signals at railroad crossings. Wait for the bells and lights to stop, and for the gates to rise before crossing the tracks.

Don’t be distracted by cell phones, texting, and headphones. Stay alert and aware near tracks, trains and at station platforms.

Never rush through railroad crossing gates to avoid waiting. Only drive through crossings when you have enough room to make it safely through to the other side, and never stop on the tracks.

Please share this safety message with at least five friends and family members.

Follow SMART on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. When sharing these safety tips on social media, use hashtags #SaveLivesTell5 and #SMARTsafety.

SMART is partnering with California Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rail safety. For rail safety information, visit SMART’s rail safety website at www.BeTrackSMART.org.