Last weekend of local A-Zone hunting season at Cow Mountain sees success

By: Bill Hanson

Sportman’s report

A bit of rain will do wonders for hunters or more accurately, it does wonders for game. Parts of Cow Mountain have been a dry hole when it comes to finding a buck to shoot. The season to date has yielded very few horns and very few does and fawns to admire. Then came a bit of rain last Thursday, enough to make some shallow puddles in plastic tarps and soak the ground enough to tamp down the thick dust on the roads. Jeeps were virtually dust free for the whole weekend. Boys got up at five-dark-thirty added some coffee and a roll, then packed up for the morning hunt. Spirits were high on jeep ride in the icy darkness of Saturday morning. Heavy coats and gloves helped keep the cold off the hunters set out on the drop-off points called ‘stands’ where a hunter has to stand or sit waiting for the hunt to begin. Hunters on stand have a high chance of catching a deer sneaking out of the trees to avoid the barking dogs and noisy walkers. Hours of waiting may lead to a few seconds of heart-stopping excitement. It is difficult to keep on high alert during the long wait. The deer are in their home environment and are as cagey as any wild animal. This style of hunt is a ‘drive’ hunt, think of ancient hunters who hired locals to beat the bushes, pound their shields and shout, driving the tiger toward the prince on an elephant or paying customer on a high hide.

The Cow Mountain dogs are not actually hounds who track and corner prey but part of the whole experience. Some of the more seasoned dogs start crying before they are loaded in the kennels back at camp. As the jeep towing the kennel trailer grinds its way to the drop-off site they begin to get frantic and howl, whine and bark. Even first time dogs get the bug and are caught up in the excitement, not really knowing what is ahead. After a dog hunts for the first time he gets the idea and shivers like a drug addict late for a fix the next time he hunts. The leader makes sure everyone is in their spot and signals the hounds-man to open the cage doors. The men who walk the forest move forward making lots of noise, whistling and clapping their hands to startle the bucks. The dogs tick-tock back and forth as they sniff along scent trails, they bark, wag and have a wonderful time. As the prey is driven from its nest or sleeping spot, they dogs pick up the fresh scent and change to a more excited bark. This is most notable in the ‘hound’ breeds. An experienced hunter can tell when his dog is on a hot trail by the change in his dog’s bark. Even dogs whose duties are licking pots at home, whose only job is to sit on the couch and get a belly rub, rise to the occasion. Dogs were bred to hunt, it’s in their DNA to pursue game. During a hunt they turn primal and can’t help but get into the sport. Good ol’ Spot can turn into a murderous mad dog in the bush. It is a delight to see them have so much fun. Back at camp, especially after a successful hunt, the dogs are so excited they can barely contain themselves until next time.

The change in the weather pushed the deer out of the deep canyons and brushy hides into their usual haunts, that had been off the agenda during the super hot summer we had. You could hear shooting all over the mountain Saturday morning. The down side is that it was the last weekend for the local A-zone hunting season. The up side is the deer are not suffering from a disease or being eaten into oblivion by natural predators as feared but just seeking shelter from the oppressive heat deep in shady canyons and brushy springs.

One successful hunter was the son of a well-known local saddle maker, Jay Palm. Jay’s twin boys Jake and Jim were out in the bush on Cow Mountain. Jake was with Bill Comstock when a perfect buck showed himself. Bill whispered, “you shoot him.” Jake took careful aim and nailed the buck dead.There is something very, very special about a boy’s first buck. Better still is to have his brother and father there at the same time. Tears of joy were shed, poor Jake was so excited he could hardly articulate for hours. Just as a side note, the boys turned thirteen on Monday, happy birthday Jake and Jim. There is a tradition that the biggest buck of the year wins the coveted Deer Stalker contest. Jay will have to hang onto the prize for a few years, it’s a nice bottle of scotch.

Earlier this season young Tyler Clarke, his dad Howard and his grandpa Bob Clarke were on a hunt together when they bagged a nice forked-horn buck. It is always special when life-long hunters take their sons and grand-sons into the field. All three were busting their buttons over the one that did not get away. Penngrove is home to one very proud grandpa.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.