Last-second agony for Cougars

By: Dave Williams

Loss to Dragons brings Conroy’s storied career to a close

The players for Rancho Cotate High’s football team did everything they could to help keep alive the dreams of a storybook ending for retiring head coach Ed Conroy.

They rallied back from an early 13-0 deficit. They carried the lead into the fourth quarter and managed to contain the speedy Bishop O’Dowd squad from Oakland. But when Bishop O’Dowd’s Trey Miller was true on a 42-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the North Coast Section Div. III playoff on Nov. 26, Conroy’s storied 29-year coaching career was over as the Dragons downed the Cougars 37-34.

Conroy’s career, which ended with an even 200 victories, was highlighted by two NCS Redwood Empire championships and numerous NBL titles and playoff appearances.

Rancho Cotate, which entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, finished the season with a 9-4 record. Bishop O’Dowd, coached by former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman, is 12-1.

Were tears shed in the rain last Saturday? Of course. Anytime a team loses a playoff game in such a fashion, emotions bubble over. But Conroy was philosophical a couple days after the battle.

Conroy recalled a moment after the Cardinals gut-wrenching one-point loss to Cardinal Newman in the regular-season finale. Junior quarterback Jake Simmons came into the coach’s office at 11:30 p.m. and was crying, saying how disappointed he was he was not able to deliver the win, which also would have earned the Cougars the North Bay League championship.

“I know they wanted to win for me, and I talked to them about that,” Conroy said. “I didn’t want them to feel that way. I don’t want them to be heartbroken. Play the game for yourselves, for your mothers and dads and play for each other…I’ve won enough games. They’ve put in too much hard work to just play it for me. But I am honored they wanted to win so badly for me.”

Rancho Cotate was oh-so close to advancing to this weekend’s championship game against Marin Catholic. The Cougars were up 34-27 until the Dragons tied the game with 2:04 remaining.

Rancho Cotate had a chance to run out the clock but was forced to punt after three downs. A short punt left Bishop O’Dowd with the football in Cougar territory. One pass and a field goal later, it was over.

Conroy was proud how his team held its own against a team that, he admits, had superior athletes across the board. The Dragons’ roster features six or seven players who are drawing attention from Div. I colleges.

“There are times when you’re just up against outstanding athletes, and they are huge,” Conroy said. “But we figured out what they’re doing, how to stop them and we weren’t intimidated. I thought for the most part we played a very good game and had chances to win…I thought we were going to win that game.”

Simmons did not have the big passing numbers that have been his standard this season, but he made up for it on the ground, leading all Rancho Cotate rushers with 180 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. He also threw for one touchdown, a 20-yarder to Mason Heinse.

Running back Peyton Whetstone contributed 134 yards on 21 carries.

“This game was typical of the way our season went,” Conroy said. “If you look back on all the games we’ve lost, we hung in there and had chances but it just didn’t work out the way we wanted.”

The cupboards will not be bare in the first season after Conroy as a bevy of talented players will be back next year, including Simmons and standout receivers Jaelen Ward and Logan Reese. Other returners who should contribute next season include linebacker Ryan Matteri, defensive end Connor Barbato, offensive lineman Kyle Luque, linebacker Elias Rantissi and Heinse.

“Whoever is the next coach will have a lot to work with…a lot to build on,” Conroy said. “I have an idea who I want to be the next coach, but I don’t want to put it out there to make it appear to be interfering in the process.”

Conroy is hoping whomever takes the helm will be an on-site teacher rather than someone off campus. He believes a coach needs to have daily interaction with the kids, even in the offseason because it goes a long way in developing better relationships with the players.