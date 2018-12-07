Community
December 7, 2018
Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park

  • Participants include: Dan Lisenby, Park West (developer), Jamie Garcia, Aperto, the firm that will manage applications and selection of residents, Mike McGreal, also with Aperto, Councilmember Gina Belforte, Mary Grace Pawson, Director of Development Services for the City of RP, Mayor Pam Stafford, Chris Grant, Park West and Darrin Jenkins, City Manager of RP. Courtesy of the City of Rohnert Park

The City of Rohnert Park and Park West Communities officially broke ground Mon. on a 218-unit affordable housing project. The Parkside project, located in the city’s new K section, will be built by the Pacific Companies as part of the city’s requirement for affordable housing.

Mayor Pam Stafford said, “The Parkside project will be one of the largest affordable housing projects ever built in Sonoma County. We’re proud to have it in one of our new neighborhoods. We are also pleased to be adding over 100 additional new affordable units elsewhere in the city, including our new downtown.” Parkside apartments will be dedicated for residents with low incomes (up to 80 percent of median income), and very low incomes

(up to 50 percent of median income). Together with other projects under construction are in the pipeline, the city will exceed state requirements for affordable housing at these levels, and meet 82 percent of overall affordable housing targets. Parkside will include 27 one-bedroom apartments, 131 two-bedroom apartments, and 30 three-bedroom units. Rents will be established when the project is completed; current rents for low and very low income units range from $921-$2,043 depending on the size of the units. Councilmember Gina Belforte stated, “Home is where the heart is, and Rohnert Park already has more affordable housing than other cities in Sonoma County. This project further demonstrates our heart and commitment to providing affordable housing for working families.”