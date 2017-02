Ruby Lambrecht and Emma Stain each scored 12 points for Credo High’s girls’ basketball team but it wasn’t enough as the Rohnert Park-based squad lost to Sonoma Academy of Santa Rosa 69-38.

Credo was competitive in the first quarter as it fell behind 19-13. But Sonoma Academy took control of the contest in the second and third quarters by outscoring the Gryphons 21-8 in the second and 18-8 in the third to carry a 58-29 lead into the fourth quarter.