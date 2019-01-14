LIME Foundation partners with local organization

The LIME Foundation has partnered with Conservation Corps North Bay (CCNB) in Cotati to offer the Climate Smart Construction Training Program to young adults ages 18-26. The program, a hybrid between The LIME Foundation’s NextGen Trades Academy and workforce training programming offered through CCNB, aims to train and place students in construction careers.

The initial stage of the partnership includes a 10-week classroom course for students to learn about careers in the construction trades, become Cal OSHA certified and practice vital résumé and interviewing skills. Partner contractors volunteer as guest speakers who educate, inform and coach participants about career paths in the trades. Visual demonstrations and real-world examples are daily experiences in the program.

An eight-week, hands-on “tiny home” project follows the 10-week course. During this phase, students will build a tiny home from start to finish. The County of Sonoma, through the Workforce Investment Board, is providing a $49,000 grant to assist in programmatic funding and the purchase of building materials; the Tipping Point Community Emergency Relief Fund is supporting costs related to CCNB’s expansion into construction trades job training.

The Climate Smart Construction Training Program directly prepares students to enter the full-time workforce upon completion. Students participating in the course have demonstrated interest in various construction trades, ranging from roofing, solar and environmental engineering to general contracting, carpentry and electrical work. The partnership builds on CCNB’s history of providing paid work experience to young people in the north bay and offers a new career path while meeting a community need for trained tradespeople.

“We are so excited to welcome such dedicated young adults to the program,” said Letitia Hanke, founder of The LIME Foundation and CEO of ARS Roofing Gutters and Solar. “A partnership with CCNB is the perfect complement to our the NextGen Trades Academy. We provide the job exposure, and CCNB provides expertise, space, hands-on projects and a fantastic facility,” Hanke said.

Monique Brown, Career Pathways Manager at Conservation Corps North Bay, works directly with the Corps members who will be participating in the program. “We think this is a great way for students to take their next steps into careers in sustainable building. The solar program through LIME’s NextGen Trades Academy is a great example of how the goals of our two organizations align,” she said.

Classes start Jan. 18 and continue through May 3, located at Conservation Corps North Bay.

For more information, about The LIME Foundation or NextGen Trades Academy, contact Andrew Leonard, Vice President of Programs, at andrew@thelimefoundation.org or (707) 532-LIME (5463). For more information about Conservation Corps North Bay, contact Anastasia Pryor at apryor@ccnorthbay.org or (415) 763-3105.