LETTERS TO THE VOICE

No fear on Halloween

The Community Voice

I have no fear of zombies, witches, or evil clowns lurking on Halloween. What really scares me is the meat industry. This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens - animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, as we do. — that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices. This industry contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines. — that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people. This industry generates more water pollution than all other human activities, spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, and destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries. Fortunately, my local supermarket offers a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. Even the meat industry publication Feedstuffs reports that sales of plant-based foods doubled last year. That’s what gives me both courage and hope. Mark Isemann Chicago, Ill.

We need more jurors and alternates

The Community Voice

One of the many groups trying to get back up on its feet this year after the October fires is the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury, overseen by the Sonoma County Superior Court. With so many people impacted, we didn’t have sufficient jurors and alternates last year and we are facing the same problems this year. The Sonoma County Superior Court has taken action and has launched a mid-term (the county fiscal year 7/1/18 – 6/30/19) recruitment drive, which is a unique event in California. Please consider donating six months of your time, a day a week, to this long-standing, governmental watchdog agency; go to http://sonoma.courts.ca.gov/info/administration/grand-jury to sign up. Peter Andrews President, Sonoma County Grand Jury Association.

Elect strong leaders

The Community Voice

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District requires strong leadership that will promote a spirit of cooperation and respect between and among teachers, support personnel and the district as the district seeks a new permanent superintendent to replace Dr. Robert Haley. Such leadership is needed so in the next seven years we will not have an unusually high number of grievances and unfair labor practices being filed by members of the various bargaining units in CRPUSD. Strong leadership by our Trustees will increase transparency with respect to the district’s finances to ensure that taxpayer money is being prudently and effectively spent with a focus on student growth. Strong leadership by our Trustees will ensure that curriculum decisions will be teacher and student centered with teachers and other stakeholders having a greater input on curriculum decisions. Strong leadership by our Trustees will create better governance in our district that will be exemplified by a spirit of cooperation and transparency rather than factional leadership as being exhibited by the current school board majority. Such leadership can be provided if voters in Cotati and Rohnert Park elect Joe Cimino, Chrissa Gilles and Leff Brown on November 6.

Richard Neffson Rohnert Park Note: I am a retired teacher who also served as an officer for many years in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association, including as its president from 2012-2014.

Signs or experience

The Community Voice

The election? Should you vote for the people with the biggest signs or the most? Should you do a little research? Proposition W, firemen save lives and property. Other Propositions? Who truly supports or does not? No on 10? Real Estate Companies and Billion Dollar Trusts. Local Council races? Are you happy with the way things are? Vote for the incumbents, if not who will make changes? School Board? I say go with experience. Leff Brown WORKING WITH OTHERS passed a bond initiative in 1989 yes almost forty years ago. The bond lasted over twenty years with a surplus. Every school was remodeled, classrooms added, multi-use rooms, tracks, fields, etc. Creekside/Lawrence Jones Middle School was built from the ground up. Technology High School was started at SSU where it should remain or at least be close to. Leff Brown has worked with others for generations. He has worked with a variety of Board Members and multiple Superintendents. He has the experience he was first elected in in 1990! Those he is running with are the people he wants to work with and guide the District. He has the experience to make the right decisions and the difficult ones. Vote.

Eric Kirchmann

Rohnert Park

Never replies

The Community Voice

What I can tell you with 100% percent honesty is Gerard is not the kind of person we want in any public office! He has attacked and labeled me online through various links. When I’ve personally messaged him MULTIPLE times asking for him to please meet me in person, listen to what has happened that he doesn’t know about and see my “facts” rather than blindly throw out labels and claims. He has never once replied to my messages. Gerard personally attacks people online (I’ve witnessed this on FB through mutual friend’s pages) if for any reason you say anything positive about our president. We need people in our public office to be willing to listen to and absorb information vs have a personal feeling about something which causes them/him to immediately attack. Again, Gerard acts like a saint and someone who will help people when he is in front of a camera etc. Behind the scenes/computer I personally know he attacks anyone who doesn’t get in line behind him on his thoughts, he speaks terribly about people he “does not know at all” and isn’t willing to reach out and talk to anyone who begs to sit down and talk with him. Sadly Gerard has friends who know what I say is true and they try to get Gerard to sit down, listen to someone else, reconsider the stance Gerard takes BUT Gerard refuses to. That in itself is exactly why I feel this man should NOT be in any office.

Don McComas

Rohnert Park

The Community Voice encourages readers to submit letters for publication. Letters must include the author’s first and last name, telephone number and address for verification. We will not publish unsigned letters or e-mails, and we reserve the right to edit or refuse letters. Please keep your remarks free from obscenities. The Community Voice will not publish more than one letter in a 60-day period from any one person. Please keep letters to a maximum of 400 words and can be submitted : 1) letters @ thecommunityvoice.com or 2) On line at thecommunityvoice.com or 3) mail them to P.O. Box 2038, Rohnert Park, Ca, 94927.