Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park

Join us at 6 a.m. Tues., Nov. 6, 2018 for the grand opening of the newest Krispy Kreme shop at 5090 Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park. The fans will be lining up early, as the first 25 guests in line will receive free doughnuts for a year and the first 100 will receive a commemorative travel coffee mug. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts. The new shop is approximately 4,100 square feet and features Krispy Kreme’s classic welcoming atmosphere. The shop will offer premium coffee and more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s one-of-a-kind doughnuts, including the signature Original Glazed® doughnut loved by fans all over the world. Fans can stop by the shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Join us Sunday through Thursday between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. The drive-thru is open 24 hours. Connect with us at www.Facebook.com/KKRohnertPark and www.Instagram.com/KKRohnertPark. About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 34 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.