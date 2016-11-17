Knitters turn into breast cancer heroes

By: Irene Hilsendager

Knitted Knockers Clubs provide comfortable clothing for women nationwide afflicted with breast cancer

Laughter and the clicking of needles fill rooms as grass-root knitter groups start on a serious note of making warm, soft and snuggly items for cancer patients, especially those who have had mastectomies.

Volunteers are leveling knitting piles of colorful knitted knockers, which are prostheses for women who have had mastectomies without reconstructive surgery.

Better on skin than silicon

When Knitted Knockers are placed inside a bra, the light and soft knockers feel so much better against skin than silicone and plastic versions, which are heavy and cumbersome. But knockers feel and look more like real breasts.

Knitted Knockers Clubs have gone nationwide, as most of their products are provided free to women who have had disfiguring mastectomies.

The local knit shop, the Hen Haus Boutique, is owned by two store chicks, Kirstin Muench and Pam Ress (yes, it is on their business card). The ladies were approached by a customer who asked if they would order a yarn that was extra soft and not scratchy so she could knit for knockers. The yarn was made of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent bamboo with rayon blend. Muench and Ress became very interested, as they know ladies that have had mastectomies and were wearing silicone or plastic versions. Knitted Knockers are to be worn inside the bras, but because they are so soft and lightweight, Knitted Knockers does not push against the breast or pull on shoulders. They can be adjusted to fill the gaps and make it feel like the real deal.

When ordering Knitted Knockers, you may order one or in pairs, different colors or any sizes from AA to HH. You may also indicate if you have any allergies to any of the yarns.

Lumpectomy pillows

Muench and Ress also make radiation lumpectomy pillows called “My Heart.” Muench has written a free pattern for the pillows. These pillows may be used under the arms as they provide pressure release. Mostly are used for sleeping. It will take four skeins of yard to make a radiation pillow with a cost of about $12.

You may pick up a free pattern at the Hen Haus Boutique also or go to www.Ravelry.com/Patterns/Library/my-heart-pillow

Chemo caps another product

Besides the Knitted Knockers and radiation pillows, the ladies also make chemo hats. When cancer is on the scalp, even a feather hurts when touching the head.

Chemo hats are made with super, super soft rayon blend yarn that feels like velvet. About three skeins of yarn are needed for a chemo hat.

If any ladies are in need of Knitted Knockers, go to www.knittedknockers.org and request a free pair or go to Hen Haus Boutique, located at 8099 La Plaza #H in Cotati and the store “chicks” will be very happy to give you more information.

A customer from Minnesota ordered more than $2,500 worth of yarn to make more Knitted Knockers for a very worthy cause.The Knitted Knockers were started in Bellingham, Wash. Kirstin and Pam may start their own little Knitting for Knockers in the spring. Go to henhausboutique.com and watch for future announcements.

The knitting shop opened in March 2016 and is just around the corner from the new bakery, Your Sweet Expectations.

Hen Haus days and hours are Tuesdays-Fridays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. They are closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call (707) 763-9377.