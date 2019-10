The Kinsey Sicks bring their sweet harmonies and ribald lyrics in a new show called “Naked Drag Queens Singing” to the new Cotati Cabaret, 85 LaPlaza, Cotati Mon., Oct.21 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is a fundraiser for Congregation Ner Shalom. General admission is $35 and VIP Mensch tickets are $48. Tickets are available at shalomevents.org or call 707-664-8622.