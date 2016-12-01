Kinsey Sicks bring political satire to Cotati on Dec. 11

The Kinsey Sicks, known as America’s Favorite Dragapella Beauty Shop Quartet, bring their sharp political satire and voices to Sonoma County, in a single performance of their new musical, “Chicks With Shticks.”

The curtain goes up on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Congregation Ner Shalom, located at 85 La Plaza in Cotati.

For more than two decades, the Kinsey Sicks have provided music and comedy, entertaining audiences in 43 states and abroad. They have been praised by the New York Times for their “voices sweet as birdsong,” and were called by KQED “the Royal Shakespeare Company of drag performance.”

They have been a musical soundtrack to many of America’s most challenging political moments, through popular Kinsey Sicks stage shows such as “I Wanna Be a Republican” (also released as a feature film), “Condoleezapalooza,” and “Electile Dysfunction.”

The Trump election might be their biggest challenge yet.

"People say times like these keep comics in business," said Kinsey Sicks founder Ben Schatz. "But not because there's more to mock, even though there is.

“Right now it is imperative that we all respond to every politician and pundit who would try to normalize racism, sexism and violence. Political satire is an important tool in that response. Make it cutting, make it funny, and sing it in 4-part harmony."

Ner Shalom’s Spiritual Leader, Reb Irwin Keller, is also a founder of the Kinsey Sicks and retired from the group in 2014 to focus on his rabbinical work.

“This is an important time to be in community,” said Irwin. “It’s easy to feel isolated and powerless.

“But one thing that Kinsey Sicks audiences taught me over the years – not just in the Bay Area but in Idaho and South Carolina and Wyoming and Texas – is that there are allies everywhere, waiting to cook up a better world. Getting together for a little satire, a little raunch, and some beautiful singing is good, good medicine.”

This show is not advised for children under age 16.