King and Queen

The 52nd Rancho Cotate High School Homecoming King Julian Arango and Queen Kelley Evart were crowned during half-time at the Homecoming game on Fri, Oct. 18 at Cougar Stadium. Their Homecoming Court was announced at the Homecoming Rally earlier in the day, Lexi Samson and Abel Calvillo from the freshman class, Gabby Schenone and Nathan Bertozzi-Barber from the sophomore class and Trinity Taylor-Yamanoha and Gianni Gigliello from the junior class. Ranch played against Maria Carrillo High School and defeated them 55-21. Their next home game is Fri, Oct. 25 against Analy High School at 7 p.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti