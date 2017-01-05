Kimberly’s mother finds coping hard

By: Dave Williams

Reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of Kirk’s killer increases to over $12,500

Not a day goes by that Jennifer Kimberly’s emotions don’t get the best of her.

Her son and only child, 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly, was murdered sometime between mid-October and early November of 2016 last fall (she believes he was killed on Oct. 17).

“I’ve lost family members and you mourn, but losing a child is like a part of me is completely…I have a huge hole in my heart,” she said. “He was wonderful to everybody. Nobody hated him that we knew of.”

Since then, finding her son’s killer has been her foremost priority. But the problem for Jennifer Kimberly is she knows that as badly as she wants to be involved, she cannot be a part of the investigation. But in the early stages, she took it upon herself to seek evidence.

“The first two weeks, I was obsessed,” Jennifer Kimberly said. “I hunted for his body. I wanted to find him. I drove around the creeks, walked and looked in the creeks. After they found him, I went to where he was buried many times and looked for clues myself…against the advice of detectives. I can’t be part of the investigation, so I have to be patient, which is going to be hard.”

Kirk Kimberly’s father has opted to maintain his silence as the investigation into his son’s murder continues.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1-6 p.m., a memorial service will be held for Kirk Kimberly in the Cotati Room next to the Cotati Police station for those who have been affected by this tragedy. Also, the Kimberly family announced that family and friends have raised more than $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kirk Kimberly’s killer. On top of that, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has donated $2,500 to the cause, upping the reward money to more than $12,500.

Preparing for the memorial service has been both painful and therapeutic for Jennifer Kimberly.

“After they found him, I started the hardest part…planning a memorial tribute,” Jennifer Kimberly said. “I had to go through all the clothes and get videos of him because I wanted to put together hour and half running video of his life. It’s hard to look at his pictures. Getting ready for the memorial service is how I’ve been keeping busy up to this point. But after it’s over, I’m not sure what I’ll do to fill that space.”

Whatever Jennifer Kimberly decides to do it will be with the intent to assist others.

“I want to do something in his name that he’d like that would help others,” she said. “Helping others is healing.”

It might involve something water related, as her son had a passion for the ocean.

After her son had been missing for a couple of days, Jennifer Kimberly had a feeling her son was not alive because she said they would communicate in some form every day. And when her son would not return calls or texts, she knew something was wrong.

“We had a very good relationship and I knew most of the time what he was up to, whether it was good or bad,” she said. “On that day (Oct. 17) my world became a nightmare.

She also has to decide which of his friends will receive some of his prized possessions, including his collection of skateboards and clothing items.

Through it all, Jennifer Kimberly says she is grateful for how the community has shown its support.

“The outpouring of love from strangers and people I know has made me feel hope,” she said. “The outpouring from the community…incredible.”

Kirk Kimberly’s body was found partially buried in an isolated area on the eastern edge of the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on Nov. 2. An SSU landscaper discovered his body in a shallow grave near a parking lot west of the Green Music Center, which is separated by a creek from the rest of the campus.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by going to www.youcaring.com/kirkkimberlyrewardfund-703305.