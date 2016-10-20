Kids go bowling for scholarship dollars at Double Decker Lanes

By: Irene Hilsendager

Curtis Wood, an amazing and knowledgeable gentleman, has worked at Double Decker Lanes for more than five years.

His background is astonishing being a professional bowler on tour for five years. Wood also worked in sales for Bowling Balls Manufacturer for many years and traveled the country with his zest for bowling.

Wood finally decided to come home (Santa Rosa) and along with others to set up a scholarship league and try to turn bowling into a junior or senior high school sport. In five years, the junior league has raised $10,000 all for scholarship money. These monies come from all the youths that bowl in the junior league. The ages consist of 11 to 20 and it is governed by the United States Bowling Congress.

The league calls this smart money and fun. The scholarships must be used within seven years of graduation; if not used by then it goes back to the Junior League program.

The Double Decker Junior League is very competitive; traveling all over the state with some students winning up to $5,000-$7,000.

“There is no sport that pays out as much money as bowling for vocational or educational schooling,” Wood said.

This league has 10-week league sessions. For this particular session, it involves 26 students who travel back and forth between Windsor Bowl and Double Decker Lanes.

Some of the young people have outstanding stats. Amanda Patterson, 15, is one of the best female bowlers in the country. She is eighth out of 302 and is considered “super” for her age division. Chris Milne, 14, from Napa, throws a 197 even while battling injuries. Fourteen year-old Miranda Pattison rolls a 207. Such talent!

There are other fundraisers, including pre-orders now being taken for Christmas wreaths, which sell for $20. The Junior League has had five crab feeds in a row and with another one coming in January. That event, however, is subject to the availability of crab. Tickets are $50 and a very inexpensive dinner for crab, pastas, salads and raffle tickets will be sold. Hopefully, all of the remodeling at Double Decker Lanes will be finished before these events.

Wood invites everyone to come and watch these amazing bowlers every Wednesday evening at 4 p.m. This week, they will be here in Rohnert Park and then on to Windsor next week. If more information is needed, contact curtis@doubledeckerlanes.com or call him at (707) 585-0226.