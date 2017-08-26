Local
August 26, 2017
Kids enjoy breakfast at Team John Henry fundraiser

August 18, 2017

Brianna and Billy Hlebakos, 9, enjoy their flapjack meal at Applebee's on Sunday. The twins joined their mom for a fundraiser for Team John Henry, a Team in Training for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This was one of the two fundraisers the organization is having to help reach their goal of $100,000 for a research grant in honor of John Henry's memory. The next fundraiser will be a Wonder Bread 5 benefit concert at Legends in Santa Rosa August 13. The event will feature live music, nacho bar, silent auction and a raffle. For ticket information, call 707-318-4534 or John Henry's Facebook page. Jane Peleti