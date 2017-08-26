Kids enjoy breakfast at Team John Henry fundraiser

Brianna and Billy Hlebakos, 9, enjoy their flapjack meal at Applebee's on Sunday. The twins joined their mom for a fundraiser for Team John Henry, a Team in Training for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This was one of the two fundraisers the organization is having to help reach their goal of $100,000 for a research grant in honor of John Henry's memory. The next fundraiser will be a Wonder Bread 5 benefit concert at Legends in Santa Rosa August 13. The event will feature live music, nacho bar, silent auction and a raffle. For ticket information, call 707-318-4534 or John Henry's Facebook page. Jane Peleti