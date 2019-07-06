Kids day in Cotati

The 27th Annual Kids Day Parade & Festival is Sat., July 13. This year’s theme is “Cotati Country” so bring the whole family down to this fun and exciting event! Costumes encouraged! We will be honoring the rich history of farming and agriculture in Cotati and Sonoma Country throughout the day. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Cotati City Hall. Folks will wind their way through downtown Cotati to LaPlaza Park where parade judges and the festival awaits.

Start the day at Church of the Oaks for a delicious pancake breakfast with family and friends. 8 a.m.–10 a.m. Free Pancake Breakfast, Church of the Oaks.10 a.m.–11 a.m. Parade (line up at City Hall at 9 a.m.) 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free festival at Cotati’s La Plaza Park.

We are still accepting vendor applications!

For more information on the event or to be a vendor, sponsor, or in the parade, please contact awilson@cotaticity.org or 707-665-4222.