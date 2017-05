Madison Eberthart, 11, of the RPGSA Rookie Bruins and Tehani Guerrero, 8, daughter of Rancho Cotate High School softball coach, Tracey Poueu-Guerrero, hold the American flag in preparation for the National Anthem to play prior to the start of the Rancho softball game Friday night, April 28, at Magnolia Park. Rancho played against Petaluma High School and defeated them 11-1.

Photo by Jane Peleti