Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes

Miss Sonoma County, Tyler-Avery Lewis and Sonoma County District 3 Dairy Princess, Jeanette Furlong, wave to the crowds at the 26th Annual Cotati Kid's Day Parade & Festival. The parade was winding its way through downtown Cotati Saturday in front of a large crowd of spectators. After the parade the crowd made their way to La Plaza Park where a variety of booths, jumpies and activities were set up for all to enjoy.
Photo by Jane Peleti
The Rancho Cotate High School cheerleaders and mascot wave to the crowds at the 26th Annual Cotati Kid's Day Parade & Festival.
Photo by Jane Peleti
July 20, 2018
