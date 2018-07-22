News
July 22, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter

Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes

  • Miss Sonoma County, Tyler-Avery Lewis and Sonoma County District 3 Dairy Princess, Jeanette Furlong, wave to the crowds at the 26th Annual Cotati Kid's Day Parade & Festival. The parade was winding its way through downtown Cotati Saturday in front of a large crowd of spectators. After the parade the crowd made their way to La Plaza Park where a variety of booths, jumpies and activities were set up for all to enjoy. Photo by Jane Peleti

  • The Rancho Cotate High School cheerleaders and mascot wave to the crowds at the 26th Annual Cotati Kid's Day Parade & Festival. Photo by Jane Peleti

July 20, 2018

The parade was winding its way through downtown Cotati Saturday in front of a large crowd of spectators. After the parade the crowd made their way to La Plaza Park where a variety of booths, jumpies and activities were set up for all to enjoy.