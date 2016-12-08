Health
December 8, 2016
Kidney 7 can help with digestive difficulties

  • Step one: Locate the point Kidney 7 on your ankle. The correct spot will likely feel a little tender when using a firm touch.

  • Step two: Using your thumb or index finger, press and hold the pressure for 10 seconds. Repeat several times per hour, or as needed until symptoms lessen.

This point along the Kidney Meridian (the circulation pathway that in Chinese Medicine helps regulate stamina and reproductive functions), is known to acupuncturists as Kidney 7. Kidney 7 is located on the ankle two inches above the medial malleolus (the slightly protruding bone of the inner ankle) and midway between the malleolus and the Achilles tendon. It is excellent for adrenal fatigue, edema or water retention and abdominal bloating. Many people with digestive difficulties can benefit from this point.  This point helps boost the adrenals, which makes sense when one considers that people with poor digestion and edema and stomach bloating, tend to have adrenal malfunction and are tired much of the time.
Pressing this point increases circulation within the energy pathways, and can also be used preventively upon awakening each morning to avoid developing the symptoms. 
 
Note: Remember these vignettes are not medical advice. 