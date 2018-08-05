Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing

By: Irene Hilsendager

Kenneth Bradley of Rohnert Park will be showcasing some of his many photographs at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library. As a young child while going on trips, Ken was the family photographer taking his little snapshots. He became a more serious camera buff while on a trip to Yosemite with two friends. He compared photos with his buddies, and realized that he has to think about lighting, image quality and color rendition.

Bradley is married to wife, Tracey and both love traveling to exotic places such as Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ken even worked in Australia for three months while capturing beautiful scenery, architectural and ghost town photos.

Ken has shown his photography art in Redwood Cafe, Cafe Salsa, the River Front Art Gallery in Petaluma; however, this is his first attempt at the Rohnert Park-Cotati photography show in the local library, Armando Flores room, starting August 6 with a reception at 6 p.m.

Bradley’s day job is printing high quality wine labels at the second largest label company in the world.