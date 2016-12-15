Kids & Pets
December 15, 2016
Keeping your home pet safe for the holidays is vital

By: Mickey Zeldes
December 16, 2016
All About Pets

Have you seen the videos making their way around the Internet showing dogs and cats having fun with the Christmas tree? 

By having fun I mean climbing the branches, pulling off ornaments and tipping them over? I can see the attraction…what a great indoor cat toy (and why don’t we bring trees inside for more than just one month of the year?). However, the dangers are many – including ingesting tinsel which can cause obstructions or telescoped intestines (major surgery and expense), and much, much more.

I don’t see how anyone keeps a holiday tree intact if there are pets in the home. 

A tree is a natural climbing device for cats, and instincts will kick in if one is brought into the home. Add to that glittering, dangling toys and ribbons and you have a Class A kitty play toy. 

It was interesting to see and hear the lengths that people will go to in order to secure the tree from claws and paws. Suggestions include tying the tree to furniture, anchoring it to the ceiling or walls, gating it off and cutting off all lower branches. 

There was one photo of what pretty much looked like a telephone pole with just two branches attached about six feet up with a single string of lights draped over them and a star on top. Made Charlie Brown’s tree look robust!

Besides the tree, there are several other holiday hazards to be aware of. Gifts of food should not be left under the tree. 

Gift wrapping does nothing to disguise the scent from our canine friends. We all know that chocolate is poisonous to our pets, but for some reason it is attractive to them. You might want to keep some hydrogen peroxide on hand in case you need to induce vomiting. That poinsettias are toxic is largely an urban legend, but holly and mistletoe are very dangerous, as are lilies and daffodils. Keep these plants out of reach of your pets.

Gift ribbon can be swallowed by curious cats, and anything long and stringy can really play havoc with their digestive tracks, especially shiny ribbons like tinsel. Keep candles in areas where they can’t be knocked over and be sure you unplug any indoor lights when you are not home – just in case they get chewed on or pulled down. 

Every year there are house fires inadvertently caused by pets during the holidays.

All the rich foods that we enjoy this time of year can be a bit much for our pets – especially if they grab the whole turkey or roast. Too much fatty food and you are setting up your pet for pancreatitis. Be strong and resist the begging brown eyes. I know, I’m a spoil sport!

Just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy – and saving you a huge vet bill.

All it takes is a short period of inattention for disaster to strike. 

Think about buying your kitties their own cat climbing tree so they might leave yours alone. Then you can enjoy the holidays by knowing you’ve done what you could to make your house beautiful and safe. 

 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.

 