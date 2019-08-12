Keep calm, stay on plan

Finance
August 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Money tips for newlyweds Retirement planning weak spots; they are all too common Beneficial moves for every age Adjusting your portfolio as you age When is Social Security income taxable? Debunking a few retirement myths Retirees, check your withholding Underappreciated options for building retirement savings Social Security gets its big boost No, that is not the I.R.S. calling Is Gen X preparing adequately for retirement Tax scams and schemes A retirement fact sheet Ways to ease college costs Preparing to retire single Could assumptions harm your retirement strategy? Bad money habits to break Have you budgeted for retirement? Saving your elderly parents from financial fraud Mutual Funds vs. ETFs; similarities and differences. Long-term investing truths: Key lessons for retirement savers Where will your retirement money come from? Retiring in the next 5 years? The different types of IRAs Annuities for retirement income Annuities for retirement income What prospective annuity holders should consider Build your rainy day fund Details people should know about Medicare Five retirement concerns too often overlooked Investing means tolerating some risk Your diversified portfolio vs. S&P 500 Making a charitable gift from your IRA Tax considerations for retirees Smart moves for new parents When you retire without enough ABLE accounts for disabled When a family member dies An executor checklist The retirement we imagine, the retirement we live Steps to catchup if you are behind on your retirement savings? Your financial co-pilot Yes, young growing families can save and invest Why don’t all affluent people become wealthy? Retirement plans for individuals & businesses College funding options Turn your intent into a commitment, set goals as you save and invest Managing money well as a couple Tax efficiency in retirement Set goals as you save and invest A retirement gender gap for women What should you keep? Catching up on retirement saving The retirement mind game

Keep calm, stay on plan

By: Ken Weise
August 9, 2019

Expect volatility but avoid letting the headlines alter your plans.

Recent headlines have added volatility to the markets. There will always be new headlines and any of them could mean turbulence for Wall Street. 

As an investor and retirement saver, how much will this turmoil matter to you in the long run? Not as much as you may expect. There are many reasons to remain on plan rather than attempting to intuit or guess when and where big shifts in fortune may arrive.

What is market timing? Michael Tanney, one of the directors at Magnus Financial Group, puts it plainly: “Market timing doesn't work […] Every bear market has historically given way to a bull market […] No one can predict the timing of these moments.” Market timing is the use of predictive tools and techniques to predict how the market may move and make investments accordingly.

When you work with your trusted financial professional and cultivate a financial strategy, you need to factor in market timing diminishes. You also don’t need to sit still if you have concerns. Instead, you have a strategy that is based on your goals, risk aversion and time horizon. This balanced approach means that you won’t need to make hurried decisions when volatility arises.

There may well be a situation in which you may need to adjust your strategy, but it’s also possible that snap judgements might cause you to undercut yourself. The market reacts to headlines, but it’s just as common that quick dips might see fast relief. 

Remember that many investors come to regret emotional decisions. The average recovery time for bear markets (meaning a downward swing of 20 percent or more), where equities return to bull market levels? About 3.2 years (measuring each recovery since 1900). For that reason, investing with the longer term in mind, with periodic and carefully considered rebalancing (alongside your trusted financial professional), may allow you to better weather headline-induced peaks and valleys.

 Breaking news should not dissuade you from pursuing your long-term objectives. The stock market is always dynamic. Episodes of upward and downward volatility come and go. A wise investor acknowledges that downturns are expected and has patience when they do. Decisions made during market turbulence can backfire. While some of these ups and downs may be significant enough to signal a change in your asset allocation, they need not change the fundamentals of your investment policy.

Ken Weise, an LPL Financial Advisor, provided this article. He can be reached at 707-584-6690. Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC. The opinions of this material are for information purposes only.