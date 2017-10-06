KRCB to host “The Vietnam War” film

KRCB North Bay Public Media will host a public screening on Thursday, November 9, showcasing highlights from “The Vietnam War,” directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. This stunning PBS documentary, which has generated much discussion, awareness and great emotional response, revisits one of the most divisive eras in American history. Through an objective lens, “The Vietnam War” takes a poignant and riveting look at the war and its aftermath, as intimately detailed by those who experienced it from all sides. Through graphic imagery, raw footage and interviews with American and Vietnamese soldiers, Burns and Novick humanize this complicated and still misunderstood war.

Steve Mencher, News Director at KRCB, will host a panel discussion with members of the community, including Ken Holybee, president of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. Topics for discussion will include veterans’ reaction to the documentary, how veterans receive help in the community and veterans and homelessness today. The discussion will also focus on the Vietnamese-American community and the legacy of anti-war and peace activism in our region.

The screening will take place at the Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol, 6868 McKinley Street, Sebastopol, on November 9 at 7:15 p.m. This event is free of charge; attendance may be reserved with Katira Cepeda at (707) 584-2021 or katira_cepeda@krcb.org.